Michael Morelli was nearly perfect.

The Maryland Black Bears goalie stopped 38 of 39 shots Thursday night in a 5-1 victory over the Maine Nordiques in a North American Hockey League East division contest at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

“We didn’t execute when he had some opportunities when we had some rebounds,” Maine Nordiques coach Nolan Howe said. “We have to a better job as a team battling through (adversity). They did a good job clogging up the middle of the ice especially their defensive zone. We have to fight through it and be better tomorrow.

Morelli’s lone blemish was giving up a goal in the final two minutes of the game to Ty Matthews. It was Matthews’ first goal of the season.

Matthews’ goal was assisted by Caden Pattison and Tristan Fasig.

“That’s why those guys are on the ice there,” Howe said. “They did the face-off correctly and ended up putting one in. So, it’s something for us to build off tomorrow too. When we do things the right way, we will have success.”

Hunter McCoy, who is bound for Brown University, had two goals for the Black Bears (10-5-3, 23 points).

Tanner Rowe opened the scoring for the Black Bears with an unassisted effort just past the 12-minute mark of the first period.

McCoy stretched the lead to 2-0 with his eighth goal of the season. Jack Hillman and Northeastern commit Cam Audette notched the assists.

McCoy’s goal was on the power play and Maryland was 1-for-3 on the man advantage. Maine went scoreless on six chances.

After a scoreless second period, McCoy added his second of the game at the 11:53 mark of the final period. Nearly two minutes later, Bryan Huggins notched his first goal of the season to put Maryland up 4-0.

Jack Brackett added a shorthanded goal in the final minute of the game to make it 5-1. The goal was his fifth of the season.

Tyriq Outen made 32 saves for the Nordiques (13-7-1, 27 points).

The two teams meet again at the Colisee Friday at noon.

