BOWDOIN – James H. Skelton, 51, of Main Street died unexpectedly Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at his home. He was born in Lewiston on Jan. 31, 1969, the son of William and Dorothy Hershey Skelton. He attended Mt. Ararat and was a 1987 graduate. Jim worked as a carpenter for many years. He then started his career at BIW, where he continued working until his passing.

He enjoyed spending time with his many friends and his son, Jayme Skelton. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and camping. He loved working on his 1981 Z-28. When he wasn’t enjoying the outdoors, he could be found watching or attending a NASCAR race or a Boston Red Sox game.

He is survived by his son, Jayme Skelton; and his grandson, Jamison Skelton of Lisbon; his sister, Alison Purinton and a niece and nephew of Pownal; and his brother, Kenneth Skelton of Pennsylvania.

A Celebration of Life for Jim will be held and announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home 12 Federal St. Brunswick where memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com