LEWISTON – Rene “Pete” Leo Theriault, 95, was called home on Jan. 9, 2021. He was born in Lewiston on July 30, 1925, the youngest son of Eugene and Olivine (Desjardins) Theriault. He attended local schools and was a proud veteran of WWII having served in the 83rd Infantry Division, 331st Infantry Regiment in the European Theater.

He was employed by the City of Lewiston at the Lewiston Public Works Department for many years retiring in 1988. He loved Sunday drives to the seashore and enjoyed a good hockey game every chance he got. He was a unique and clever man who valued hard work and loved those closest to him with his entire being. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.

He was predeceased by his wife Eleanor in 1991; and his brother, Joseph Theriault of Fort Myers Fla. in 2016.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.

Donations may be made in his memory to Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice.