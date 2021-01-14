Ian McQueen of Lebanon pulls a sled full of ice fishing gear early Thursday across Martin Point in Sabattus. McQueen’s brother, Nate, and a few friends will rent a house along Sabattus Pond for a week, so he and his brother decided to pre-fish to find some good spots. “We have had good luck here,” McQueen said. “Nothing big, but numbers are high here between pike, bass and perch. We heard that a couple of 17-pounders have been caught through the ice this year, so hopefully we are up next,” he said before venturing out on 6 inches of ice. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

