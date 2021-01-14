DEAR SUN SPOTS: I have dozens of large format black and white negatives (2½ by 2½ inches) from which I’d like to have prints made. Is there a photographer or photo shop that can do that for me? —Mary, no town

ANSWER: Photo Finish (783-3354) is the place you want to take your negatives, Mary. I could fill the entire column with a description of the services they provide.

The store at the Auburn Mall (across from Claire’s) at 550 Center St. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: I love your column and read it every day. It has been very helpful in many ways. Many writers shock or amaze me, or bring tears to my eyes.

Now I would like to ask for help, if I may. I have had a Fuji Fine Fix F650 camera that was a birthday gift from my husband for many years. Yesterday I took it outside to get a few pictures and dropped it on the deck, right on the extended lens. It would not open or close afterward and made an awfully loud noise. My heart is broken and I wonder if you might have the name of a local repairman in the Lewiston-Auburn area I could call to inquire about it.

I am doubly upset because I have always put the strap on my wrist so as to prevent such an accident. In my haste I forgot to do that. Thank you for any information you could give me.— Sandy, Auburn

ANSWER: I’m feeling so bad for you right now, Sandy, and I’m sending you a virtual hug. Please don’t be too hard on yourself, as these things happen.

When I was talking with the wonderful people at Photo Finish on another issue (see above), I asked them about your camera and they recommended that I call Hunt’s Photo & Video at 220 Maine Mall Road (next to The Party Store) in South Portland (773-9555). The store hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

I spoke with Ray who explained that your F650 is about 15 years old and beyond the point of service. Apparently, parts are made to repair cameras for a certain number of years (five to seven years in this case) and then it just isn’t possible to obtain parts nor is it economically feasible for repair.

Ray said he could show you comparable cameras starting at $119. I understand that it wouldn’t be the same as having the camera your husband gave you as a gift though.

Sun Spotters, if you have a fix-it type of person who could take a look at this camera, please write in. I think Sandy did a good job of giving enough details to understand the situation.

Sandy, please write again to let us know how this story ends.

DEAR SUN SPOTS: For the reader who needs someone to repair sewing machines (Jan. 11 Sun Spots), I recommend Western Maine Machines at 34 Exchange St. in

Rumford (507-1257). They also repair vacuum cleaners and do alterations. — Vicki, no town

ANSWER: Great information! Into the Rolodex is goes!

