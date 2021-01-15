EUSTIS — The Stratton School will continue remote learning for one more week in connection to COVID-19. Rangeley and Maine School Administrative District 58 affected schools will return to in-person learning on Tuesday.

A person associated with the Stratton School recently tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter on the school’s website. Students went to remote learning at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, and will return to in-person learning Jan. 25, a representative at the school confirmed Friday. The school system serves students in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade.

Rangeley Lakes Regional School in Rangeley will return to in-person learning on Tuesday following a person associated with the school testing positive for the coronavirus, representative at the school confirmed Friday. They began remote learning Jan. 11.

Out of extreme caution, middle level students and staff at Kingfield Elementary School and pre-kindergarten students and staff at the Phillips Elementary School went to remote learning on Jan. 11. They will return to in-person learning on Tuesday, Superintendent Todd Sanders wrote in an email on Friday.

The schools are closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

