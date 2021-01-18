LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 will hold fully remote classes this week because a staff member who works throughout the district has tested positive for COVID-19.

Spruce Mountain Primary School in Livermore and the elementary, middle and high schools, all in Jay, are affected. Students from Livermore Falls also attend those schools.

“All staff and students who this staff person had close contact with have been contacted by our nursing staff,” Superintendent Scott Albert wrote in a letter emailed Monday to parents, students and community members. “This staff person and any close contacts will follow (Maine Center for Disease Control) guidelines and will only return to school after those guidelines have been met.”

“At this time, out of an abundance of caution, our district will be going fully remote until at least Monday, Jan. 25,” Albert wrote, and hopefully go back to the hybrid model then.

“All nonremote teachers will be allowed one day to prepare for going fully remote if they need it,” he continued. “Classes will start up either Tuesday, Jan. 19, or Wednesday, Jan. 20, for all remote learning,” he continued. “Parents and students please check on your teachers’ Google Classroom between now and then, so that you can be prepared.”

Albert will share further updates from the CDC and provide information if the district needs to continue remote learning past Friday, he said.

