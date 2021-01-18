JAY — A local man was injured Monday when the vehicle he was driving on Monday attempted to pass another one on Route 133 and it went out of control, went into a ditch, became airborne and rolled over taking out a mailbox in front of a residence, Police Chief Richard Caton IV said.
Zane Armandi, 32, of Jay was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer north on the road toward Wilton. Officer Constantino Zenteno responded to the accident reported at about 9:01 a.m., not far from Bean’s Corner, which is at the intersection of Route 156.
Armandi is believed to have received a head injury, Caton said.
He was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to a hospital. It was not immediately known which one.
The Jay Fire Rescue Department assisted at the scene.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Encore
Food for Thought series offers a virtual tour of Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
-
Politics
What Biden can and can’t get from an evenly divided Senate
-
Nation / World
Police arrest man who says he hid 3 months at Chicago airport due to virus
-
Franklin
Jay man injured when his vehicle rolls over on Route 133 in Jay
-
Nation / World
The Latest: Massachusetts sees its first case of coronavirus variant