WINTHROP — Kameron Douin poured in a game-high 11 points and Luke Briggs scored 10 for Cony in a 57-46 victory over host Winthrop on Tuesday evening.

Logan Baird and Noah Grube each scored 10 points for the Ramblers, while Noah Dunn added eight points.

The teams traded off the lead in the first quarter before the Rams went up 7-6 and never gave the lead back. The score was 33-23 at halftime.

Briggs drained a pair of 3-pointers for Cony, with Douin adding another as part of his game-high five made field goals. The Rams were 12-of-16 from the free-throw line.

Winthrop failed to make a 3-point attempt and shot 50% on its 24 foul shots.

The final score was similar to that of a scrimmage between the two teams last week, also in Winthrop, with Cony taking that contest 58-51.

« Previous

filed under: