WINTHROP — Maddie Perkins paced the Ramblers with 18 points in Winthrop’s 55-37 victory over Boothbay on Thursday.

Sage Fortin chipped in with 15 points while Madison Forgue had 14 for the Ramblers, who trailed 2019 at halftime.

Glory Blethen had 15 points for the Seahawks while Kathryn Hibbard had 10 points.

Both teams are now 1-1 for the season.

MONMOUTH 63, HALL-DALE 62

Emma Johnson had 18 points as Monmouth rallied to edge Hall-Dale 63-62 in Farmingdale.

Holly Hunt helped the Mustangs’ cause with 17 points while Abby Flanagan had 15 points and Alexa Allen chipped in with 11 points. Monmouth trailed 49-41 entering the fourth quarter.

Amanda Trepanier paced the Bulldogs with 26 points while KJ Greenhalgh put home 11 points.

Boys Basketball

BOOTHBAY 56, WINTHROP 41

Sullivan Rice had 17 points as Boothbay defeated Winthrop 56-41 in an MVC boys basketball game in Boothbay Harbor.

Ben Pearce had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Seahawks, while Kaleb Ames had 14 points.

Gavin Perkins had a game-high 23 points for the Ramblers, who led 38-36 heading into the fourth quarter.

Perkins had nine points in the third before being held scoreless in the fourth. The Seahawks ended the game on a 29-4 run in the final 11 minutes.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: