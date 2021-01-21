MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy’s cold shooting spells allowed Hall-Dale to open a clear path to the Bulldogs’ 45-34 victory in a boys basketball game on Thursday evening.
It wasn’t like the Mustangs didn’t have motive and opportunity to put the ball in the basket. Monmouth penetrated Hall-Dale’s defense at times, but the Mustangs’ shots didn’t fall.
There were times when Monmouth’s gym was as quiet as a library. The screeching of sneakers, players calling to each other and the constant pounding of a basketball disrupted the stillness. The roar of the crowd was certainly missing. Fans could only watch live streaming of the game.
“I think we’ve been in the cage a long, long time and this was our first time out,” Hall-Dale coach Chris Ranslow said. “Our guys were really anxious to get out and kind of expend a lot of energy and fight off some of the aggression.
“I thought we came out and played hard and played hard enough to win. I am upset about some things, but I am happy with the result. You know everybody is going to make mistakes every time we play. We talked a lot about that.”
By the fourth quarter, Hall-Dale maintained healthy 10-point leads.
The Bulldogs’ height-advantage underneath certainly helped their cause, but they also made good on their inside shots. Carter Bourque, a 6-foot-5 sophomore center, dropped in 10 points and rebounded well. Sophomore point guard TJ Wilson’s stellar performance from the perimeter allowed him to ring up the team-high 13 points and knock down a pair of 3-pointers.
“It is my first game. It is exciting to be out here on the floor,” Bourque said. “A little bit of nerves, not too much, though, but I got what I wanted. I did what I wanted tonight. It was good.”
“Carter is 6-4, 6-5, but he is long and Jackson (Leach) is long, and in addition to height, we’ve got some length,” Ranslow said. “Even if you are 6-1, but you’ve got a span of 6-6. You play a lot bigger than you actually are.”
Monmouth’s workhorse — junior guard Hayden Fletcher — scored 18 of the Mustangs’ 34 points to make him the game’s leading scorer.
The first half also belonged to Hall-Dale, which built a slim 18-17 lead as Monmouth closed in toward the tail end of the second quarter.
For Monmouth coach Wade Morrill, the numbers tell the story of his Mustangs’ fate.
“12 for 44, 3 for 12 from the free-throw line. Shooting 25 percent from the floor,” Morrill said. “It is uncharacteristic of our boys. We had some good looks.
“Credit to Hall-Dale. They have a lot of good length. We don’t have a ton of that — size and length. So I think we just have to do better. That’s the bottom line.”
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dorothy E. Bilodeau
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Dale Freeman Doughty
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Stella (Buck) Thompson
-
Encore
Looking Back on Jan. 22
-
Opinion
Albert Beliveau: Leadership lacking among maskless commissioners