MONMOUTH MUSTANGS

Coach: Wade Morrill (fifth year)
Class: C South; Conference: MVC
Last year’s results: 11-9, lost in quarterfinals.
Returning athletes: Seniors — TJ Lewis (6-2 F), Cam Armstrong (6-0 G), Jared Martin (6-0 F); Junior — Hayden Fletcher (5-10 G); Sophomores — Manny Calder (5-11 G), Hunter Frost (6-1 F), Gavin Willette (5-10 G).
Key losses: Gabe Martin (G), Thomas Neal (G), Brock Bates (G).
Promising newcomers: Juniors — Ethan Neal (6-0 F), Seth McKenney (5-11 G); Sophomores — Alex Orne (6-0 F), Alex Oliveira (6-0 F), Owen Harding (5-10 F); Freshmen — Sam Calder (6-0 G), Kyle Palleschi (5-9 G), Lucas Harmon (5-11 F).

MOUNT ABRAM ROADRUNNERS

Coach: Dustin Zamboni (third year)
Class: C South; Conference: MVC
Last year’s results: 13-7, lost in quarterfinals.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Thomas Deckard-Madore (6-3 F), Kenyon Pillsbury (5-9 G), Parker Ross (6-4 F), Hunter Warren (5-8 G); Juniors —  Adam Luce (5-11 G), Tevor Phelps (6-3 F), Wyatt Sieminski (6-0 F); Sophomores — Kaden Pillsbury (5-6 G), Tucker Plouffe (5-9 G), Dylan Thorne (6-3 F).
Key losses: Nate Luce (F), Jackson Masterson (F).
Promising newcomers: Freshmen —  Payton Mitchell (5-7 G), Bear Rollins (5-10 F).

MOUNT BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Troy Norton (second year)
Class: A North; Conference: KVAC
Last year’s results: 8-11, lost in quarterfinals.
Returning athletes: Senior — Jacob Farnham (6-4 F); Sophomores — Zach  Poisson (6-0 G), Chandler Briggs (6-0 G).
Key losses: Hunter Meeks (G), Bradley Shamba (F), Camden Phillips (G).
Promising newcomers: Sophomores —  Jayden Meader (5-10 G), Hayden Dippner (5-8 G); Freshman — Evan Sterling (5-9 G).

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Scott Bessey (seventh year)
Class: B South; Conference: MVC
Last year’s results: 14-5, lost in quarterfinals.
Returning athletes: Senior — Lorne Grondin (6-2 F); Juniors — Owen Bryant (6-2 G), Jayden Perrault (6-2 F); Sophomore — Lucas Towers (5-10 G).
Key losses: Jack Bryant (G), Brandon Frey (G).
Promising newcomers: Seniors — Jordan Blanche (5-9 G), Bradley Shamba (6-3 F); Juniors — Camden Phillips (6-3 F), Cullan Johnson (5-9 G); Sophomore — Eli Timber (6-3 F); Freshman — Ian  York (5-10 G)

WINTHROP RAMBLERS

Coach: Todd MacArthur (10th year)
Class: C South; Conference: MVC
Last year’s results: 21-1, won state championship.
Returning athletes: Seniors — Gavin Perkins (6-0 G), Ian Steele (6-3 F), Noah Grube (6-3 F), Noah Dunn (6-3 C), Sammy Fuller (7-0 C); Juniors — Logan Baird (6–1 G), Andrew Foster (6-2 F); Sophomores — Rob Feeney (6-3 F), Andrew Fay (6-2 F).
Key losses: Ryan Baird (F), Cam Hachey (G), Jevin Smith (F), Brad Bourne (F).
Promising newcomers: Sophomores — Matt Beck (6-0 G), Brayden Stubbert (6-1 G), Kyle Dionne (6-3 F).

