• Brianne C. Dunleavy, 33, transient, on charges of violation of protective order, fugitive from justice and violating condition of release, 10:31 p.m. Thursday at 85 Pleasant St., Oxford, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
• Krystal L. Ryan, 21, of 20 Congress St., Rumford, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 2:02 p.m. Friday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.
• Shane I. Smith, 49, of 14 Brett Hill Road, Paris, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 11:14 p.m. Sunday at Yeaton Swamp Road, Oxford, by Oxford Police Department.
• Daniel J. Verrier, 27, 762 Hutchins St., Berlin, New Hampshire, on two charges of burglary and two charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 12:37 p.m. Monday at Oxford County Jail, Paris.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Opinion
Rob Graham: No comparison between Jan. 6 rioters, 1760s patriots
-
Opinion
Mary Jones: Trump’s impeachment won’t bring healing
-
Connections
Lewiston Adult Education classes kick off with new brochure
-
Opinion
Froma Harrop: Coal gets dug under
-
Opinion
In rebuttal: Bitsy Ionta: Nine worst things Trump did in 2020