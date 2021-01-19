• Brianne C. Dunleavy, 33, transient, on charges of violation of protective order, fugitive from justice and violating condition of release, 10:31 p.m. Thursday at 85 Pleasant St., Oxford, by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

• Krystal L. Ryan, 21, of 20 Congress St., Rumford, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 2:02 p.m. Friday in Rumford by Rumford Police Department.

• Shane I. Smith, 49, of 14 Brett Hill Road, Paris, on a charge of failure to appear after bailed, 11:14 p.m. Sunday at Yeaton Swamp Road, Oxford, by Oxford Police Department.

• Daniel J. Verrier, 27, 762 Hutchins St., Berlin, New Hampshire, on two charges of burglary and two charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 12:37 p.m. Monday at Oxford County Jail, Paris.

