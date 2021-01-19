PARIS — The Oxford County Commission agreed Tuesday to enter into an agreement with a Maine company to clean county facilities with an antimicrobial protectant spray.

RCCM Cleaning Services in Jay will apply BioShield Biostatic Surface Protectant throughout the county complex on Western Avenue for $1,192 to fight against COVID-19.

According to RCCM, the protectant, applied by an electrostatic sprayer, “adheres to surfaces to inhibit the growth of bacteria and viruses.”

Areas that will receive the treatment in the county building includes the District Attorney’s office, commissioners’ office, common areas, bathrooms, board rooms, hallways, staircases and all areas used by the public and employees, including probate, deeds and the Emergency Management Agency.

The cleaning will also include all public areas of the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.

“That $1,000 will be money well spent,” Sheriff Christopher Wainwright said.

The spraying will focus on touchpoints, such as light switches, handrails, phones and chairs. The treatment will be applied during off-hours. According to RCCM, BioShield is effective for up to 90 days.

The date of the cleaning has not been scheduled.

In other business, commissioners agreed to perform background checks for non-Sheriff’s Department candidates through a form provided by the Maine Department of Labor. Using the state department instead of the Sheriff’s Office to conduct background screenings was recommended by the county’s attorney to avoid any appearance of bias.

Commissioners authorized hiring Caleb Nottingham as a full-time corrections officer. It also approved the promotion of Beth Frisbie from a corrections corporal to sergeant.

The contract with the accounting firm Berry Talbot Royer of Falmouth was renewed for financial services for $92,250.

One of the advocates in the DA’s office is leaving in a few weeks. Office Administrator Mariah Castonguay said the court is limiting the number of summons it hears each day.

“The incredible backlog of cases is overwhelming,” she said.

Still finalizing the numbers for fiscal year 2020, Treasurer Beth Calhoun reported that revenues for the county appear slightly below budget, but noted the Registry of Deeds Office was at 138.6% of budget.

Wainwright said his department has purchased five of the six vehicles authorized by commissioners. A sixth cruiser may be purchased later in the year or may be pushed into next year. He said his deputies will soon start receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: