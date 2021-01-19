Leo Vincent plays ice hockey Tuesday with his grandson, Elliot Vincent, 8, on the ice rink he built in the front yard of his Auburn home. “I built it with the help of my grandsons and my two sons,” said the grandfather of five. Elliott Vincent, a second-grader at Fairview Elementary School, would usually be playing on a basketball court this time of year, but because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled his basketball season he spends a lot of time playing hockey with family and neighbors. Leo Vincent said he started the ice rink project at the beginning of December because he knew his grandchildren needed something to do over the winter with remote learning and canceled sports schedules. Backyard rinks are popular this winter. Leo Vincent said he knows of at least five in the area he lives in. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Elliot Vincent, 8, plays on the ice rink on the front lawn of his grandfather’s Auburn home. The second-grader at Fairview Elementary School says he is more of a tennis and basketball player than a hockey player. His basketball season at the YMCA was canceled because of COVID-19. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Leo Vincent plays hockey Tuesday with his grandson, Elliot Vincent, in the hockey rink he made on the front lawn of his Auburn home. Leo Vincent’s granddaughter Molly plays hockey for Edward Little High School. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Elliot Vincent, 8, plays hockey Tuesday with his grandfather, Leo Vincent, in the hockey rink Leo Vincent made on the front lawn of his Auburn home. The second-grader at Fairview Elementary School says he is more of a tennis and basketball player than a hockey player. His basketball season at the YMCA was canceled because of COVID-19. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

