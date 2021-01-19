Broadband access in Maine came into sharp focus in 2020 when COVID-19 forced employees home to work and students home to learn. What became clear almost immediately was that not every home in every community has ready or reliable broadband access and that hindered business, education and more.
The Sun Journal has heard a great deal from educators about the hurdles students face with limited or no access, either because of cost or lack of local service.
At noon Friday, join LA Metro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shanna Cox and Sun Journal Executive Editor Judith Meyer for a listening session about the impact of broadband on business and remote work.
This listening session invites business owners and their employees to share about their remote working experiences, how limited or no broadband has hindered them, and what broadband access they need to succeed in the coming years. We want to hear what’s working, what’s not and where the broadband gaps are.
To register, go to: https://business.lametrochamber.com/events
For more information, email [email protected] or Meyer at [email protected].
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
The Franklin Journal
Water and Sewer Department seeking engineering proposals to replace transmission line
-
Livermore Falls Advertiser
Livermore officials planning an open town meeting to give voters more say
-
Boys' Basketball
H.S. boys basketball: Cony pulls away from Winthrop
-
Street Talk
Murder! What the crows are trying to tell us. Probably.
-
Franklin
COVID-19 vaccines in short supply, nonexistent for older Mainers