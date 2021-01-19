Broadband access in Maine came into sharp focus in 2020 when COVID-19 forced employees home to work and students home to learn. What became clear almost immediately was that not every home in every community has ready or reliable broadband access and that hindered business, education and more.

The Sun Journal has heard a great deal from educators about the hurdles students face with limited or no access, either because of cost or lack of local service.

At noon Friday, join LA Metro Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shanna Cox and Sun Journal Executive Editor Judith Meyer for a listening session about the impact of broadband on business and remote work.

This listening session invites business owners and their employees to share about their remote working experiences, how limited or no broadband has hindered them, and what broadband access they need to succeed in the coming years. We want to hear what’s working, what’s not and where the broadband gaps are.

To register, go to: https://business.lametrochamber.com/events

For more information, email [email protected] or Meyer at [email protected].

