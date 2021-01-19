Ella Trefethen of Maranacook High School skis to the finish line Tuesday after clearing the last gate during the high school slalom meet at Lost Valley in Auburn. Trefethen raced to a fifth-place finish out of the 20 girls that competed. Skowhegan High School, Gardiner High School and Maranacook participated while Edward Little High School, Mt. Blue and Leavitt had to back out because of COVID-19 restrictions. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Sam McKee of Maranacook High School had the two fastest runs Tuesday evening while winning the boy’s high school slalom meet at Lost Valley in Auburn. The ski meet featured 20 girls and 18 boys. from three different high schools. Skowhegan High School, Gardiner High School and Maranacook participated while Edward Little High School, Mt. Blue and Leavitt had to back out because of COVID-19 restrictions. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Meghan Mahoney of Maranacook High School wins the girl’s high school slalom meet Tuesday at Lost Valley in Auburn. The ski meet featured 20 girls and 18 boys from three different high schools. Skowhegan High School, Gardiner High School and Maranacook participated while Edward Little High School, Mt. Blue and Leavitt had to back out because of COVID-19 restrictions. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Sam Voter of Skowhegan High School cross blocks a gate Tuesday during the high school slalom meet at Lost Valley in Auburn. Voter raced to a fifth-place finish out of the 18 boys that competed. Maranacook High School, Gardiner High School and Skowhegan participated while Edward Little High School, Mt. Blue and Leavitt had to back out because of COVID-19 restrictions. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Anna Erb of Maranacook High School cross blocks a gate Tuesday during the high school slalom meet at Lost Valley in Auburn. Erb raced to a second-place finish out of the 20 girls that competed. Skowhegan High School, Gardiner High School and Maranacook participated while Edward Little High School, Mt. Blue and Leavitt had to back out because of COVID-19 restrictions. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Dylan McGarr of Maranacook High School cross blocks a gate Tuesday during the high school slalom meet at Lost Valley in Auburn. McGarr raced to a second-place finish out of the 18 boys that competed. Skowhegan High School, Gardiner High School and Maranacook participated while Edward Little High School, Mt. Blue and Leavitt had to back out because of COVID-19 restrictions. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Anna Laberge of Maranacook High School skis to the finish line Tuesday after clearing the last gate during the high school slalom meet at Lost Valley in Auburn. Laberge raced to a third-place finish out of the twenty girls that competed. Skowhegan High School, Gardiner High School and Maranacook participated while Edward Little High School, Mt. Blue and Leavitt had to back out because of COVID-19 restrictions. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Andrew Dupuy, left, Sam McKee, Michael Tamborini and Dylan McGarr of Maranacook High School inspect the course Tuesday prior to the start of the high school slalom ski race at Lost Valley in Auburn. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
auburn maine, gardiner tigers, maranacook black bears, skowhegan river hawks
