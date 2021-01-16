Maranacook/Winthrop
Coach: Steve DeAngelis
Conference: KVAC; Class: B
Last years results: Boys: Fourth at KVACs and fourth at state championship. Girls: Second at KVACs and third at state championship.
Returning athletes: Boys: Senior — Max Gamache; Juniors – Max Olmstead, Zach Berg, Seth Badeau Girls: Seniors — Sophie O’Clair, Evelyn St. Germain, Lily Cannell; Juniors – Sally Stokes, Jenna Badeau. Winthrop girls: Junior — Muriel Lattin. Sophomore — Phoebe Dow. Freshmen — Sophie Blanco, Alyeah Childs.
Key losses: Boys: Carter McPhedran, Brady Stockwell; Girls: Maura Taylor, Cambelle Nutting
Promising newcomers: Boys: Silas Bartol, Wyatt Stevenson; Girls: Elsa Bergdahl, Olympia Farrell
Mt. Abram Roadrunners
Coach: Buzz Bean
Conference: MVC; Class: B
Last years results: Boys: Class C runner-ups
Returning athletes: Boys: Alex Hemingway, Cameron Walters, Jeff Warnock. Girls: Emily Kidd
Promising newcomers: Julia Wells.
Mt. Blue Cougars
Coach: Emmy Held
Conference: KVAC; Class: A
Last years results: Boys: First at KVACs and third at state championship. Girls: KVAC and Class A state champions.
Returning athletes: Boys: Senior — Jackson Joyce. Girls: Seniors — Daphne Giampietro.
Key losses: Evan Hornback, Kahryn Cullenberg, Clay McCarthy, Molly Harmon.
Promising Newcomers: Emma White, Jack Kearney, Tomas Cundick, Alex Hardy, John Knapp, Jack Cramer.
Spruce Mountain Phoenix
Coaches: Kerry Brenner and Ben Geissinger
Conference: MVC; Class: B
Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Kylie Pepe, Nathaniel Tibbetts. Sophomores — Abrahm Geissinger, Matt Pepe, Samuel Perkins, Owen Schwab.
Key losses: Eugene Lindsey.
Promising newcomers: Tyler Gould, Joseph Christian, Bryce McDonald.
