Wilton Select Board Agenda
6 p.m. Tuesday, January 19, 2021
***As a result of the COVID-19 crisis the Board has determined to conduct this meeting via remote access as provided in LD 2167 (Part G). As required by law, all votes taken at this meeting will be taken by roll call. For information on participating in this meeting please access the town of Wilton website, www.wiltonmaine.org or the town of Wilton Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/TownOfWiltonMaine/ or for comments on the agenda, call the Wilton town office at 645-4961.***
Item 1: Minutes of the select board meeting of January 5, 2021
Item 2: Water and wastewater departments’ report
a. 2021 budget proposals
b. RFP — transmission line
c. Water plant roof quotes
Item 3: Wilton Farmers Market — use of McGillicudy Park for 2021
Item 4: ATV trail access
Item 5: General assistance budget — overage
Item 6: Discussion and consideration of Wilson Lake retaining wall project
Item 7: Manager’s report
a. Nomination papers available February 26 — due April 12
Item 8: Other business
