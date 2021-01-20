A federal appeals court has upheld Maine’s quarantine requirement for out-of-state visitors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last spring, Gov. Janet Mills signed an executive order that required most travelers to quarantine for 14 days upon their arrival to Maine. The owners of two campgrounds and two restaurants, along with two New Hampshire residents who wanted to camp in Maine, sued the governor in federal court over that requirement.

Mills has created exemptions and modified that order in the months since then, and the current requirement is that most out-of-state visitors need to test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their arrival or quarantine for 10 days once they get here.

A judge in U.S. District Court sided with the governor in May, and the plaintiffs took their case to the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston. A panel of judges affirmed the lower court’s decision on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

