100 Years Ago: 1921

At the meeting of Lewiston Post of the American Legion, held last evening in the former Republican Headquarters, 143 Lisbon Street, it was voted to hire these rooms for permanent quarters. In addition to having a permanent meeting place, the rooms will be fixed up for a club room for members. The house committee has the matter in charge and expect to have them furnished and equipped and ready to be opened next Monday. There were nearly 108 members at last night’s meeting. The Post will hold a number of entertainments in the Mystic Ball Room in the near future and a committee will be appointed immediately to work In conjunction with the house committee to arrange for a minstrel show which will be given by Lewiston Post in the early spring

50 Years Ago: 1971

The Auburn-Lewiston Members of the Auburn-Lewiston Kiwanis Club will be told about the Auburn and Lewiston Urban Renewal programs at their Wednesday, meeting at the Roundhouse Motor Inn. Executive directors of the Lewiston and Auburn Urban Renewal programs, R. Lewis Bone of Auburn, and Arthur E. Hutchins, Lewiston, will be the speakers. There will be time allotted for a question period.

25 Years Ago: 1996

A casting call for extras in “The Preacher’s Wife,” a movie starring Whitney Houston and Denzel Washington, is set for Wednesday afternoon at the Cumberland County Civic Center. About 150 extras will be needed each day when Washington and Houston film an ice skating scene at the pond at Portland’s Deering Oaks during next week. The film, directed by Penny Marshall, is a remake of the 1947 Christmas story, “The Bishop’s Wife,” which starred Loretta Young. Karen True, a Saco model agency owner who is in charge of Portland skating, said extras will be seen skating at Deering Oaks during next week. About 150 extras will be needed each day when Washington and Houston film an ice skating scene at the pond at Portland’s Deering Oaks. Karen True, said extras will be seen skating, sledding, throwing snowballs and generally frolicking in the park. “We might have some people skating and some elderly people on a bench watching their grandchildren skate,” True said. “We might have some teen-agers in a snowball fight. We want to have a lot going on.” Since the film’s story is set in a large metropolitan area, True said, the filmmakers want at least 30 percent of the extras to be black. While True said the film needs a wide range of ages, she is looking for a few people with specific talents or a specific look. Local figure skaters are needed to do some “ice dancing” around Washington and Houston.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

