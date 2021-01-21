100 Years Ago: 1921

Enrico Caruso’s voice has not been in the least impaired by his illness; he is convalescing and will be able to leave his sick room In a few days. This statement was made last night by Mrs. Caruso, who said the tenor was sitting up for the first time since he underwent an operation several weeks ago. “He sang a few notes tonight and his voice was strong and as charming as ever.”

50 Years Ago: 1971

Marking their 44th anniversary as a troop, Boy Scout Troop 111 of the First Universalist, Church of Auburn sponsored a Parents Night Court Thursday evening when nearly 150 parents and Scouts were on hand for the presentation of Eagle rank to two Boy Scouts. Becoming Eagle Scouts were Raymond Sirois, the son of Dr. and Mrs. Raymond Sirois of Auburn and Raymond Stevens, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Melvin C. Stevens, also of Auburn. “Scoutmaster Ted White pointing out many accomplishments of the boys in making the presentations that Raymond Sirois has earned 38 merit badges and Raymond Slovene has earned 20 merit badges. Sirois, a ninth grader at Webster Junior High School, is active in basketball and other sports. Stevens, an Edward Little High School sophomore, is a member of the ELHS band.

25 Years Ago: 1996

Saturday, Feb. 3, is the date for “An Affair of the Heart,” the annual benefit dance for St. Martin de Porres Residence for homeless men and women. The popular Valentine’s dance will be held at the Lewiston Multi-purpose Center from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. with music provided by the Rockin’ Recons. Admission is a $10. donation.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

filed under: