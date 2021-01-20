A look at history could provide a strong case for debunking the idea that the recent rioters/protesters at the Capitol are to be compared to “patriots” of the revolutionary era.

The Sugar Act of 1764, the Stamp Act and the Quartering Act of 1765, and the Townshend Act of 1767 were real, actual, and undeniable. The lack of colonial representation in Parliament was a fact. These things motivated the revolutionary patriots to action.

The recent rioters/protesters seem to have been motivated to action by: claims of a “rigged” election (unsubstantiated by any court) conspiracy theories, and demagoguery.

Rob Graham, Turner