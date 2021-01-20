(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, January 21
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
FS1 – Southern California at Stanford
7 p.m.
BTN – Rutgers at Penn State
ESPN2 – Wichita State at Memphis
ESPNU – Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State
9 p.m.
CBSSN – Portland at Brigham Young
ESPN – Arizona at Arizona State
ESPNU – UCLA At California
FS1 – Indiana At Iowa
10 p.m.
PAC-12N – Utah at Washington State
11 p.m.
FS1 – Colorado State At Utah State
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
BTN – Michigan at Ohio State
5 p.m.
BTN – Iowa at Maryland
6 p.m.
ACCN – Miami at Pittsburgh
6:30 p.m.
SECN – Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ESPN – Connecticut at Tennessee
8 p.m.
ACCN – Georgia Tech at Wake Forest
8:30 p.m.
SECN – Kentucky at Auburn
9 p.m.
ESPN2 – Syracuse at Louisville
GOLF
12 p.m.
GOLF – LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
3 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.
7 p.m.
GOLF – PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
2 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT – LA Lakers at Milwaukee
10 p.m.
TNT – New Orleans at Utah
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NESN – Philadelphia at Boston
NBCSN – Tampa Bay at Columbus
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN – Montreal at Vancouver
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:55 p.m.
NBCSN – Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool —
Comments are not available on this story.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Daniel “Dan” Joseph Howaniec
-
Obituaries
Obituary: John Irving Hibbard Jr.
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Flora Audrey Hodge
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Garrett K. Dee
-
Encore
Looking Back on Jan. 21