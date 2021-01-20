(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, January 21

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

FS1 – Southern California at Stanford

7 p.m.

BTN – Rutgers at Penn State

ESPN2 – Wichita State at Memphis

ESPNU – Southeast Missouri State At Morehead State

9 p.m.

CBSSN – Portland at Brigham Young

ESPN – Arizona at Arizona State

ESPNU – UCLA At California

FS1 – Indiana At Iowa

10 p.m.

PAC-12N – Utah at Washington State

11 p.m.

FS1 – Colorado State At Utah State

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

BTN – Michigan at Ohio State

5 p.m.

BTN – Iowa at Maryland

6 p.m.

ACCN – Miami at Pittsburgh

6:30 p.m.

SECN – Georgia at South Carolina

7 p.m.

ESPN – Connecticut at Tennessee

8 p.m.

ACCN – Georgia Tech at Wake Forest

8:30 p.m.

SECN – Kentucky at Auburn

9 p.m.

ESPN2 – Syracuse at Louisville

GOLF

12 p.m.

GOLF – LPGA Tour: The Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, First Round, Tranquilo Golf Course, Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour: The Desert Classic, First Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse & Golf Courses, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF – PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship, First Round, Hualalai Golf Course, Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF – EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT – LA Lakers at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT – New Orleans at Utah

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

NESN – Philadelphia at Boston

NBCSN – Tampa Bay at Columbus

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN – Montreal at Vancouver

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:55 p.m.

NBCSN – Premier League: Burnley at Liverpool —