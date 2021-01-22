AUBURN — VIP Tires & Service employees and customers in Maine raised $39,723.71 for the Maine chapter of the Make-A-Wish foundation in 2020. VIP Chairman John Quirk matched it for a total of $79,447.42.

The company’s total regional donation, $117,096.96, was its largest to Make-A-Wish since 2007. Funds were raised by the company’s 62 locations across New England during the annual holiday Season of Wishes Campaign, with stores in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Vermont participating.

The average cash cost to grant a single wish in Maine is about $7,000.