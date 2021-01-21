A fire that destroyed a home in Solon earlier this month has been deemed accidental by investigators.

On Saturday, Jan. 9, Solon Fire Chief Duayne Rollins said firefighters responded to a call around 9 p.m. to a blaze at 70 McQuilkin Road. Crews from Anson, Bingham and Solon responded.

“They were throwing around a few ideas of what might have started it, but I haven’t heard anything definite,” Rollins said following the fire. “The homeowners were not on scene when we got there. They had gone to a neighbor’s house.”

After multiple requests for information from the Office of the Maine Fire Marshal’s office, Katherine England, spokeswoman for the Department of Public Safety, said recently that the fire had been ruled accidental and that the occupants were injured while trying to save their pets.

England did not say whether investigators know what caused the fire, nor the extent of injuries by the home occupants.

Firefighters were at the scene until about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Rollins.

« Previous

filed under: