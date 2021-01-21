Scarborough Downs racetrack will become one of Maine’s mass-vaccination sites for COVID-19, officials announced Thursday.

The owners of the former harness racing track, which closed in November after 70 years of operation, have directed a construction crew to retrofit the grandstand in order to allow vaccinations in the space. Officials at MaineHealth, which is the state’s largest health care network, said they expect to be able to vaccinate at least 1,000 people per day within what will be a 30,000-square-foot clinic.

“Finding a space that is centrally located and able to accommodate all the needs of a high-volume clinic is vital to our efforts to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Bill Caron, CEO of MaineHealth, said in a statement. “This generous donation from Crossroad Holdings is big step forward in getting this pandemic under control and saving lives here in Maine.”

Crossroad Holdings expects the construction work to be complete within two weeks, and MaineHealth said the high-volume clinic could be operational for six months.

Although other mass-vaccination sites are in development across the state, Scarborough Downs is among the first to be announced in any detail.

State health officials as well as representatives of Maine’s health care networks are working to dramatically scale up the vaccination program as the state begins to offer COVID-19 vaccines to residents age 70 or older first. The state then plans to expand those vaccinations to individuals with high-risk medical conditions and then Mainers between the ages of 65 and 69.

“With Maine’s limited and inconsistent supply of vaccine, we are distributing what we have to protect the largest number of people as soon as we can, starting with those who are 70 and older because they are most at risk of suffering or dying if they contract COVID-19,” Gov. Janet Mills said in a statement. “Sites like Scarborough Downs, where a large number of people can safely and efficiently be vaccinated, will be critical to saving the lives of Maine people, keeping them healthy, putting an end to this pandemic and getting back to normal. We will continue to examine and plan for additional sites across the state.”

State officials are expected to discuss the Scarborough Downs site and provide other updates on the state’s vaccination plan during a 2 p.m. briefing, which can be watched here.

This story will be updated.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: