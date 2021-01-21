In the Jan. 3 Sun Journal, columnist Marc Thiessen wrote a list of the 10 worst things President Trump did in 2020. Here’s my list of the nine worst things he does on any given day, usually every day:

1) His lips start moving, which means one thing: he’s lying, again.

2) He fires someone, anyone.

3) He tweets.

4) He returns to D.C. from his hidey hole in Florida.

5) He threatens multitudes who disagree with him. Loyal sycophant one moment, arch enemy the next.

6) He is responsible for the pandemic deaths of many Americans through his inadequate response. 7) He scoffs at scientists and their research, because he knows so much more than they do. 8) He is a bigot and a racist. 9) His most loyal supporters are people who disagree with a normal way of American life, and he constantly urges them to do stupid, unlawful, hurtful things to America and her citizens. A patriot is “one who supports his country and supports its authority and interests.” Treason is “the offense of attempting by overt acts to overthrow the government of the state to which the offender owes all allegiance.” Egotism is “an exaggerated sense of self-importance.” Bitsy Ionta, Dixfield

