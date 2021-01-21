Maine reported 675 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths Thursday, as the rollout of the vaccination program continues.

This week, Maine has started immunizing those 70 and older, in addition to continuing to vaccinate health care workers, paramedics, police officers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

Maine is racing to get the vaccine into people’s arms as quickly as possible, but is constrained by supply issues. Appointments are booked up within hours, but health officials hope that will change in the coming weeks if the supply of vaccines increases with shipments from the federal government. The Biden administration has promised to ramp up shipments of vaccines and assist states in hosting vaccination clinics, including getting the Federal Emergency Management Agency involved.

Maine is receiving about 18,000 doses from the federal government each week, but seniors in the 70 and older category make up 193,000 of Maine’s 1.3 million population.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will brief the media at 2 p.m. today.

In another change, the Maine Principals’ Association announced on Wednesday that counties with the “yellow” designation will still be allowed to hold high school sports practices and games.

Cumberland, York, Androscoggin and York counties are currently in “yellow” and high school athletes haven’t been able to practice in person since early December. But officials determined that high school sports have been operating safely since the fall, so they received the go-ahead from the state to resume sports.

“In many of these schools, the kids have been inactive for a considerable amount of time,” said Mike Burnham, MPA executive director, who stressed the the decision covers all extracurricular activities, not just sports.

