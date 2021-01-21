OAKLAND — An Oakland woman who was missing for about two weeks has been found and is safe, the Oakland Police Department announced Thursday morning.
Janie Mullins, 29, of Oakland and the Sanford/Springdale area, had previously last been seen Jan. 7 in Oakland, and possibly in the Sanford area Jan. 8.
Oakland Police Deputy Chief Rick Stubbert said Thursday morning in a Facebook post that Mullins was found Wednesday in southern Maine and is safe. He also thanked everyone who helped in the case.
Stubbert said he didn’t immediately know where in southern Maine that Mullins was found.
Police also did not say who found Mullins and why she had been missing.
