Bus driver Rycc Smith welcomes Montello Elementary School students Thursday afternoon as they return after nearly a month due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Smith, who has been driving a school bus for the past 40 years, said students have been very cooperative in wearing masks and staying distant from one another. Principal Jim Cliffe said the vast majority of them are glad to be back at school. “Who would have thought that?” Smith asked.  Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

filed under:
coronavirus, lewiston maine, Montello Elementary School
