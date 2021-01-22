NORWAY — The Select Board agreed Thursday to enter into a mutual-aid agreement with neighboring Oxford for snow plowing, sanding and salting.

The agreement allows the municipalities to provide services to public roads that cross their boundaries. Instead of stopping directly at the town line, drivers and continue down the public road into the neighboring town to a logical turnaround point to maintain efficient services.

Norway Town Manager Dennis Lajoie said the agreement can also be used to help each other during storm emergencies or if a COVID-19 outbreak limits the number of drivers available for road plowing, sanding and salting.

The agreement states that the municipalities will reimburse each other “for salt and sand at the per yard/ton price paid by the town spreading the product on the public road.”

In other business, the board discussed whether to move forward with a Maine climate action plan. The Center for an Ecology-Based Economy in Norway recommended the town appoint a Norway Climate Council, which would integrate a climate action plan. The center proposal encourages that the plan be created within 15 months and to recommend new or updated ordinances.

The center report praised the town for some of its early work and readiness for potential climate disruptions. For example, Lajoie noted the town had been installing larger culverts to guard against washouts, which without them could lead to larger issues and expense to the town.

The report said, “Norway is in a prime position to develop a climate and energy resiliency plan in conjunction with its comprehensive planning process. The timing is good and there is urgency. This is an emergency.”

While no formal action was taken, the board instructed Lajoie to continue dialog with Scott Vlaun, the cemter’s executive director.

The board approved the renewal of liquor licenses for 290 Main Street and the Norway Brewing Co.

« Previous

filed under: