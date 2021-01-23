AUGUSTA — Up to $100,000 is available to Maine’s local governments, municipalities, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations through Project Canopy’s community assistance grant program. Project Canopy – Maine’s community forestry program, a program of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s (DACF) Maine Forest Service – has awarded community forestry project grants totaling more than $600,000 since 2015.

Project Canopy grants are available in two categories: Planning and Education, and Tree Planting and Maintenance. Planning and Education grants have a maximum award of $10,000, typically range from $6,000 to $8,000, and require a 50-percent cost-share with cash or in-kind services. Planting and Maintenance grants have a maximum award of $8,000.

Recent (2020) Project Canopy grant examples include: Auburn, $8,000, and Poland, $4,000, planting trees in downtowns and town parks.

To be eligible to apply for a 2021 Project Canopy Assistance Grant, interested applicants must attend a preapplication, online grant workshop on Wednesday, Feb. 3. The workshop will cover grant-writing, project development, sustainable community forestry management and grant administration. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Friday, March 12.

Learn more about Project Canopy Assistance Grants and enroll in the grant workshop by contacting Jan Ames Santerre, 207-287-4987. More information is available on the Project Canopy webpage, projectcanopy.me.