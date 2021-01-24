TURNER – Lisa Marie Vining, 53, of Turner, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.

She was born in Lewiston, on Sept. 23, 1967, the daughter of the late Maurice A. and Florence H. (Collins) Trepainier. Lisa was educated in the Oxford Hills School District then continued on to receive her CNA Certificate.

She then worked as a CNA in private health care over the past 30 years. She also worked for and owned R & L Auto Body in Buckfield; she took much pride in her business and developed a love for racing at Oxford Plain Speedway, where she won many trophies and even won the ladies division one year.

Lisa married Roger Mercier Sr. and had two beautiful girls, Tammy Lynn Mercier of Livermore and Shauna Marie Mercier of Auburn, whom she adored.

Besides her two daughters, Lisa is survived by her stepson, Ricky Vining of Maine; as well as her sisters, including, Linda S. Trepanier of Livermore. She also leaves six grandchildren, Tyler, Kaylee, Jayden, Julia, Scott and Dwain of Livermore; her companion, Marty Buck; and her beloved Pomeranian, “Baylee”.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a graveside service on Saturday, May 1 at 1 p.m. at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner St., Auburn.

