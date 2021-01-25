A special presentation at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, will explore a selection of art works – including this Greek Marble Funerary Stele, from Ionia, marble, Second Century BCE – added to the collection in the last year at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Works from the ancient Mediterranean to present-day Maine and beyond will be discussed by members of the BCMA’s curatorial team.
This is an online program and registration is required. The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Encore
Bowdoin museum to highlight acquisitions from 2020
-
Nation / World
House sending Trump impeachment to Senate; Republicans oppose trial
-
Health care
Dr. Dora Anne Mills: How to get ready for your vaccine appointment
-
Business
Biden plans to sign order for government to buy more U.S. goods
-
Nation / World
Republican Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio won’t seek reelection