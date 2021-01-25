A special presentation at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28, will explore a selection of art works – including this Greek Marble Funerary Stele, from Ionia, marble, Second Century BCE – added to the collection in the last year at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art. Works from the ancient Mediterranean to present-day Maine and beyond will be discussed by members of the BCMA’s curatorial team.

This is an online program and registration is required. The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is located at 9400 College Station, Brunswick. For more information, call (207) 725-3275 or visit bowdoin.edu/art-museum.

