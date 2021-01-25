100 Years Ago: 1921

A large attendance for the dinner and meeting of the Forum Committee of the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, at New Odd Fellows Hall, Pleasant Street tonight, is indicated by the requests for reservations, The speaker will be Dr. W. J. Donald of New York City and the caterer will be Stevens of Auburn. The subject for the evening will be “City Zoning.”

50 Years Ago: 1971

Friendliness was the characteristic quality of the testimonial banquet offered to Chief Justice Armand A. Defresne of Lewiston, Saturday Night, at Steckino’s Restaurant. He was kept busy throughout the evening, except during the meal serving, answering the greetings of some 230 who attended. At the close of the event, he was presented suitably engraved book-ends, and the book in which those attending had written their names. The head-table centerpiece consisted of scales filled with red and white carnations, and similar flowers decorated the many other long tables. Flags of this country and of the Province of Quebec flanked the head table. The language was French and so was the humor and quality of the few speeches.

25 Years Ago: 1996

Central Maine Medical Center is hosting a special performance of the Broadway play “Betrayal” at 7 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 4, at The Public Theater, Maple Street, Lewiston. A reception featuring hors d’oeuvres and beverages will begin at 5:45 p.m. and refreshments will be available at intermission. Two champagne dinners for two, complete with limousine transportation are to be awarded as door prizes. Proceeds are to benefit the CMMC Annual Fund.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

