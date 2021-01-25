PARIS — The Board of Selectmen on Monday filled four vacancies on the Planning Board.

Unanimously appointed were Matthew Brackett, David Knox, Christopher Gordon and Gary Meyer. They join the lone holdover, Henry Reynolds.

Selectmen, however, voted 2-3 against Andelena Henderson becoming an alternate member.

Chairman Russell Brackett, Scott McElravy and Christopher Summers opposed the appointment; Peter Kilgore and Carlton Sprague favored it.

In other business, selectmen agreed to seek bids for mowing parks, recreational areas and town property in the summer. Town Manager Dawn Noyes said it wasn’t “worth the trouble” to hire someone part time with the amount of work required. If bids come in too high, the town will seek other options, including having the highway department handle the chores.

The town is considering a grant for Paris River Park. Located along the Little Androscoggin River on Paris Hill Road on land leased from the Paris Water District, the park features trails and recreational areas. The grant, if approved would be used to construct bathrooms and a pavilion, which could be used for summer concerts.

Selectmen also approved a liquor license for The Hydrant on Main Street.

