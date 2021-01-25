• Lauren A. Campbell, 25, of 10 Emmons Row, Hiram, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 3:08 a.m. Sunday at Hiram by Oxford County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Children in kindergarten through fourth grade at Phillips school learn remotely this week
-
Politics
Pingree to chair powerful appropriations panel overseeing Interior, EPA
-
News
Franklin County arrest log: Jan. 25, 2021
-
News
Oxford County arrest log: Jan. 25, 2021
-
Business
CMCC offering no-cost precision machine training