LEWISTON — Police said Monday that two men were injured Sunday in an altercation: one stabbed, the other struck with a baseball bat.

In a press release, Lt. David St. Pierre said police are seeking someone for questioning in connection with the stabbing. Police identified Abdullahi Ali Issak, 24, of Lewiston as someone they are hoping to speak with about the Sunday assault that was reported at about 8:44 p.m.

Issak also is wanted for questioning in connection with a separate alleged domestic violence-related assault and criminal mischief that were reported on Saturday at 9:20 a.m., St. Pierre said.

Police responded Sunday to the area of 54 Knox St. for a disturbance that reportedly involved “men with knives” and at least one person with a baseball bat, St. Pierre said. He said police arrived at the scene quickly, but the “apparent altercation was over and (police) located a male with a head injury.”

Shortly afterward, a different male involved in that incident arrived at Central Maine Medical Center with an “apparent stab wound,” St. Pierre said.

Police had made no arrests as of Monday afternoon, he said. Both of the males who were injured were expected to recover from their injuries, he said.

“Officers and detectives worked into the early morning hours and have continued actively investigating throughout the day” on Monday, St. Pierre said.

Auburn Police also have an active investigation seeking a warrant for the arrest of Issak for a number of criminal charges stemming from an incident earlier in the day on Sunday at an Auburn address, St. Pierre said.

Lewiston police are asking that anyone with information regarding the Sunday incident or about Isaak’s whereabouts to contact Detective Zachary Provost at 207-513-3001, ext. 3316, or the Lewiston Police Department at 207-784-6421, ext. 1.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: