JACKMAN — Winnie Larochelle scored a game-high 30 points to lead the Rangeley girls basketball team to a 59-40 win over Forest Hills on Tuesday.

Emily Eastlack scored 15 points and Isabelle Whittier added 10 for the Lakers.

Taylor Fontaine led the Tigers with 14 points, while Grace Allen added 13 points.

GARDINER 48, WINTHROP 37: Lizzy Gruber scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to lead the Tigers to a win over the Ramblers in Gardiner.

Kassidy Collins had nine points and 16 rebounds for Gardiner, while Taylor Takatsu finished with eight points.

Madison Forgue led Winthrop with 14 points. Lydia Rice added nine points.

MARANACOOK 67, MONMOUTH 47: Gabby Green scored 21 points to lead the Black Bears to a win in Readfield.

Kate Mohlar and Grace Dwyer added 10 points apiece for Maranacook, which rode a 24-point second quarter to a 39-24 halftime lead.

Emma Johnson scored 19 points and Abby Flanagan had 13 for the Mustangs.

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARANACOOK 94, MONMOUTH 30: Cash McClure’s 22 points led a Black Bears attack that featured five players in double figures in an impressive victory in Monmouth.

Casey Cormier added 17 points for Maranacook. Manny Calder had 10 to lead Monmouth.

