A staff member for the Maine House Republicans has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a memo to all State House workers sent Tuesday by the Legislature’s human resources director.
“We have learned that an employee in the House Republican Office who was in the State House last Thursday has since tested positive for COVID-19,” Human Resources Director Jackie Little said in the memo. “We send our friend and colleague our best wishes.”
The memo said the infected person did not have any close contacts with other State House staff, and it did not appear any other staff or lawmakers had been asked to quarantine.
Across the country, state legislatures have struggled to contain COVID-19 with more than 200 state lawmakers contracting the virus, according to an Associated Press report in November. In December, Dick Hinch, the Republican speaker of the New Hampshire House of Representatives, contracted the virus and died one week after he had been sworn into office.
In Maine, at least one state lawmaker, Sen. Richard Bennett, R-Oxford, contracted the virus. Bennett has recovered and only experienced mild symptoms but the illness kept him from participating in the swearing-in ceremonies for lawmakers elected to the 130th Maine Legislature in December.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Minot officials shuffle meetings and elections, talks broadband
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Lewiston schools struggle with ‘truancy’ during the pandemic
-
Rumford Falls Times
RSU 10 board OKs high school winter sports for Rumford and Buckfield starting Feb. 8
-
News
Photo: Snowmobiling in Oxford
-
Local Sports
College hockey coaches navigate recruiting during COVID-19 pandemic