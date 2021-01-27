Maine’s U.S. Sen. Susan Collins is pushing a proposal that would see the U.S. Senate censure former President Donald Trump for his actions that led to a violent insurrection on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

The online news outlet Axios reported late Tuesday that Republican Collins and Democrat Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia have been promoting the idea of censuring the former president for weeks now but the notion is gaining traction because only a handful of Senate Republicans, including Collins, are willing to move to full impeachment trial.

A censure would be a largely symbolic gesture amounting to a formal condemnation of Trump’s action. Only one other president, Andrew Jackson in 1834, has been censured by the Senate.

On Tuesday, 45 Senate Republicans voted in favor of dismissing an impeachment trial, demonstrating to Democrats they would not be able to convict Trump for inciting the insurrection that left five people dead in its wake, including a member of the U.S. Capitol Police force.

Collins office did not immediately respond to questions about censuring Trump, which would be a historic action against a former president.

Collins, one of five Republicans who favor moving to a full impeachment trial, told reporters at the Capitol on Tuesday that given the vote to dismiss the impeachment charges it was ” . . . extraordinarily unlikely that (Trump) will be convicted. Just do the math.”

A censure vote would give Republicans a chance to publicly castigate Trump for his involvement in the insurrection but also allow them to avoid alienating the former president’s supporters, many of whom believe his unproven claims of election fraud that led to his defeat.

