Chowder lunch

FARMINGTON — Trinity United Methodist Church will be serving take-out fish chowder lunches on Wednesdays at 11:30-12:30. The next fish chowder lunch will be on Wed., Feb. 3, and will continue every Wed. through the months of Jan., Feb., and March. The lunch includes homemade fish chowder, fresh biscuits, homemade cookies, pickles and butter. The lunches will be served on a drive-up basis only. The church will not be open for use due to the pandemic restrictions.

This is a free lunch for anyone who would enjoy a hot meal from some wonderful cooks! Monetary donations can be placed in a collection container if desired. The donations will go toward one of the Trinity mission projects that we support every year. Please call 778-3921 for more information. Hope to see you next Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. weather permitting. If there is inclement weather our cancellations will be seen on Channel 6(WCSH) or heard on WKTJ.