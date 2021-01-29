Chowder lunch
FARMINGTON — Trinity United Methodist Church will be serving take-out fish chowder lunches on Wednesdays at 11:30-12:30. The next fish chowder lunch will be on Wed., Feb. 3, and will continue every Wed. through the months of Jan., Feb., and March. The lunch includes homemade fish chowder, fresh biscuits, homemade cookies, pickles and butter. The lunches will be served on a drive-up basis only. The church will not be open for use due to the pandemic restrictions.
This is a free lunch for anyone who would enjoy a hot meal from some wonderful cooks! Monetary donations can be placed in a collection container if desired. The donations will go toward one of the Trinity mission projects that we support every year. Please call 778-3921 for more information. Hope to see you next Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. weather permitting. If there is inclement weather our cancellations will be seen on Channel 6(WCSH) or heard on WKTJ.
Bean Supper
EAST DIXFIELD — Hall Farms has a new location! Come to Hall Farms in East Dixfield for a take-out only Baked Bean dinner, at our newly built Sap House on 5 Science Hill Road (across from RS Osgood’s on Route 2). Each freshly prepared meal comes with Baked Beans, Coleslaw, a homemade biscuit and a steamed hot dog for only $10. Add a Hall Farms Maple Whoopie for only $2 extra. Please call ahead to order your meals and reserve a pick up time from 3 to 6 p.m.. First 50 calls will receive a free bag of Maple Cotton Candy. Call (207) 645-2862, orders will be taken until noon on Saturday. Meals will be served while supplies last. Masks and social distancing are required!
