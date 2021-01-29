Alzheimer’s group offers virtual support

LEWISTON — The Alzheimer’s Association, Maine Chapter, in partnership with SeniorsPlus, is offering two virtual support groups for care partners of those living with dementia. The Androscoggin, Oxford and Franklin Counties Virtual Caregiver Support Groups are held monthly and offer a morning or evening meeting via Zoom. To learn more or to register, email [email protected] or call 207-795-4010.

In addition, the Alzheimer’s Association offers free education, social engagement programs and resources for care partners, those living with dementia and community members looking to learn more. For a full list of upcoming programs, visit alz.org/maine.

The Alzheimer’s Association offers around-the-clock support for all caregivers and families impacted by Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. To speak with a dementia care expert who can help recommend programs, and provide support and information, call the Alzheimer’s Association’s 24/7 Helpline, 800-272-3900.

BPW/ME Futurama Foundation offers scholarships

OAKLAND — The BPW/ME Futurama Foundation was established in 1987 to provide an ongoing endowment to ensure the continue availability of scholarships.

Through the Futurama Foundation, the following scholarships are awarded annually to Maine women with financial need: Lemieux-Lovejoy Youth Scholarship to a high school senior woman who has been accepted into an accredited college or university; BPW/Maine Continuing Education Scholarship to any woman matriculated at least one year in a college or other educational program; BPW/Maine Career Advancement Scholarship to a woman at least age 30 continuing in, or returning to, a program of higher education or training , either full-time or part-time; and Jeanne L. Hammond Memorial Scholarship to any woman in Maine who is a recent high school graduate or career person intent on continuing her education. Each scholarship is $1,500.

Scholarship applications and instructions for 2021 are available at bpwmefoundation.org. All applications and supporting material need to be submitted by April 13 to Marilyn Ladd, office manager, BPW/ME Futurama Foundation, 103 County Road, Oakland, ME 04963.

Applications open for land protection grant program

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Maine Land Protection grant program applications for the next round of grants opens June 1. The deadline for submission is Sept. 15. Guidelines, application and a list of recent grants are available at mainecf.org.

The program has awarded $250,000 to eight nonprofit organizations across the state. Launched last year, the program provides grants for land acquisition or land conservation easement projects.

For more information, contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at 877-700-6800 or by e-mail at [email protected]

Legion post continues dinners-to-go

AUBURN — The William J. Rogers Post 153, American Legion, 71 South Main St., will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, noon to 7 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays during February.

Saturday dinners-to-go with curbside pick-up will continue. There is limited seating inside due to social distancing procedures. All dinners will be served from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Call ahead for orders from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Saturday at 207-312-8284, and noon to 4 p.m. at 207-212-1466.

The schedule is as follows: Feb. 6, roast pork loin with mashed potato, gravy, veggie and roll, $10; Feb. 13, Valentine Dinner (order in advance), prime rib au jus with mashed potato, veggie, salad and roll. $15; Feb. 20, lobster roll, french fries and coleslaw, $10; Feb. 27, beef stew, salad and roll, $10.

The executive committee will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, followed by a general meeting at 7 p.m.

Due to COVID-19, all activities and openings are subject to change. Follow on Facebook for updates.

