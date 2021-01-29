JAY — The Select Board and the Budget Committee will meet at 5 p.m. Monday at the Spruce Mountain Elementary School gym to review and vote on a proposed $5.28 million budget for 2021-22.

The review will include department budgets and civic donations.

A public hearing on the proposal will be held at 6 p.m. March 8 at the elementary school gym, but spending decision made Monday can’t be changed and will be presented to voters April 27.

The municipal proposal is $12,800 less than the current budget. After factoring in an estimated $2 million in revenue, the net municipal budget would be about $3.21 million. It represents a decrease of $7,274, or 0.22% from the current budget, which ends June 30. This does not include the town’s share of the Regional School Unit 73 or Franklin County budgets.

The proposal includes an $8,660 increase in the town government line, which in part reflects a part-time office worker going to full-time and adding janitorial work to her duties. Previously, an outside contractor was hired to do custodial work at the municipal building.

The Fire Rescue Department budget proposed at $264,100 is up $23,180 with most of the increase due to adding $20,800 for an on-call program to ensure two firefighters are available during the daytime hours on weekdays. There is also an increase of 15 cents an hour to base pay attributed to an increase in the minimum wage on Jan. 1.

Other increases include $21,370 for curbside collection of trash and recyclables and $25,240 in the Public Works Department budget. The latter is partly due to benefits. Decreases in the proposal include $36,115 for debt service and $46,075 for the Sewer Department all related to the closing of the North Jay Treatment Plant.

