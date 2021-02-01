FARMINGTON — Two drivers were injured and their vehicles destroyed in a collision Monday morning on Wilton Road, Farmington Police Department officer Ryan Rosie said.

Betty Pease, 75, of Freeman Township and Michael Lessner, 50, of Nobleboro received minor injuries, were checked by NorthStar EMS personnel and released, the officer said.

Pease was northbound and attempting to turn left into the Farmington-Somerset Federal Credit Union parking lot when her 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van struck the driver’s side rear axle of Lessner’s 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck heading south, Rosie said. The truck spun, hit a snowbank, rolled several times and landed on the driver’s side, he said.

Several police officers, Farmington Fire Rescue Department and NorthStar EMS ambulance responded to the scene about 8:56 a.m.

Both vehicles were towed.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: