Maine reported 359 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and three additional deaths.

The daily case count is another day of relatively lower cases compared to early and mid-January, when counts often ran above 600 per day. The 284 new cases reported Thursday was the lowest weekday figure in a month. Case counts are typically higher during the week and lower on weekends because people are more likely to get tested on weekdays.

The seven-day positivity rate for molecular tests stood at 3.64 percent on Thursday, down from 5.89 percent on Dec. 31. When fewer tests are returned with positive results, that indicates there’s less undetected COVID-19, and it gives public health workers a better chance to control the virus by quarantining a higher percentage of those who may be contagious.

When Maine had case counts in the summer and early fall of about 30 cases per day, the positivity rate was roughly 0.5 percent.

Gov. Janet Mills on Thursday lifted a pandemic requirement that restaurants close for indoor dining by 9 p.m. because of the positive case trends.

“We are beginning to round the corner on the post-holiday surge of COVID-19,” Mills said. “With these improved public health metrics, and with the holidays behind us, it is appropriate to remove the early closing time requirement.”

Overall, Maine has recorded 38,813 cases of COVID-19, and 570 deaths, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Meanwhile, the rollout of vaccines continues, as the Biden administration has announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency would help establish mass vaccination sites.

Maine launched its expanded COVID-19 vaccination dashboard on Thursday, giving a breakdown of who has received vaccines by age, race, gender and county of residence.

Maine has given 128,704 doses through Thursday, including 97,033 first doses and 31,671 second doses.

