MONTREAL — Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves for his second shutout of the season, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund scored, and the Calgary Flames handed the Montreal Canadiens their first regulation loss of the season, 2-0 on Saturday night.

The Flames improved to 3-3-1, snapping a three-game losing streak that included a 4-2 loss to the Canadiens on Thursday night. Montreal dropped to 5-1-2.

Jake Allen made 31 saves for the Canadiens.

Gaudreau opened the scoring on a power play at 3:34 of first period with his fifth of the season.

Backlund scored into an empty net with 34 seconds left.

PENGUINS 5, RANGERS 4: Sidney Crosby scored at 2:27 of overtime as Pittsburgh won at New York.

OILERS 4, MAPLE LEAFS 3: Connor McDavid scored his second goal of the night 42 seconds into overtime to give Edmonton a win at home.

SABRES 4, DEVILS 3: Jack Eichel scored in a shootout, Linus Ullmark made 31 saves, and Buffalo won at home.

Victor Olofsson, Tobias Rieder and Eric Staal also scored as the Sabres improved to 3-0-1 in their last four games. Taylor Hall had two assists.

Janne Kuokkanen, Ty Smith and Andreas Johnsson scored for New Jersey in former Sabres coach Lindy Ruff’s first trip to Buffalo since taking over the Devils.

LIGHTNING 4, PREDATORS 3: Tyler Johnson, Cal Foote, Victor Hedman and Steven Stamkos scored in the second period for Tampa Bay in a victory over visiting Nashville.

FLYERS 3, ISLANDERS 2: Scott Laughton scored in overtime and Jake Voracek and Kevin Hayes also had goals to lead Philadelphia to a win at home.

Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored for the Islanders.

PANTHERS 3, RED WINGS 2: Aleksi Heponiemi made the most of his NHL debut, scoring with 2:15 left in overtime to lift Florida to a win at Detroit.

HURRICANES 4, STARS 1: Vincent Trocheck scored twice in a three-minute span in the first period and Carolina defeated visiting Dallas despite an injury to Hurricanes goaltender Petr Mrazek in the opening minutes.

NOTES

BLACKHAWKS: The team canceled practice Saturday out of concern about potential exposure to COVID-19.

The Blackhawks lost 2-1 to Columbus on Friday night and are scheduled to host the Blue Jackets again on Sunday night.

Chicago has three players on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list: defenseman Adam Boqvist and forwards Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Wallmark.