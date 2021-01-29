Olga Dolgicer of Auburn and her dog, Hurricane, walk Friday along the pedestrian bridge between Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston and Bonney Park in Auburn. Dolgicer said walking in temperatures in the teens is no problem. “It’s perfect,” she said. Strong winds expected Saturday will continue the big chill. Daryn Slover/Sun Journal Buy this Photo

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
lewiston maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles