MONDAY, Feb. 1

AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.

LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.

TUESDAY, Feb. 2

AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.

LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3

AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.

THURSDAY, Feb. 4

AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board meeting, 4 p.m. via Zoom.

