MONDAY, Feb. 1
AUBURN — City Council workshop and meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chamber at City Hall.
LEWISTON — School Committee meeting, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom.
TUESDAY, Feb. 2
AUBURN — Age-Friendly Community Committee, 5:30 p.m. at the Auburn Senior Community Center.
LEWISTON — City Council workshop and meeting, 6 p.m. via Zoom.
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 3
AUBURN — School Committee meeting, 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber at Auburn Hall.
THURSDAY, Feb. 4
AUBURN — Cable TV Advisory Board meeting, 4 p.m. via Zoom.
